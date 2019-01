High Risk Sex Offender Moves to New Area in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. – A high risk sex offender has changed addresses and is now living near of 32nd Avenue and 5th Street South in Moorhead.

Police say Leo Morin moved to the area last week. The 54-year-old has a history of engaging in sexual contact with several known female children.

He was released from custody in 2007.