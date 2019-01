EGF’s Mack Zips to High School Play of the Week

MOORHEAD, Minn. — East Grand Fork’s Tanner Mack is the winner of the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week.

Mack zipped past the defense and slipped the puck between the legs of Moorhead’s goalie to earn the honor.