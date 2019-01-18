LIVE: F-M Women’s March 2019

Small steps can lead to big changes in a march that's growing by the year.

The F-M Women’s March set for this Saturday, January 19th in downtown Fargo is featuring a few big changes this year.

Indivisible F-M activist Lydia Tackett sat down live in-studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about what’s new and different this time around.

In the years since President Trump’s inauguration, it’s seen some major growth.

The metro area march used to see participants driving in from all corners of the viewing area. Instead, it’s created its own smaller marches, sparking hometown demonstrations in cities all across North Dakota.

This year, marchers are focusing on issues that affect us here in the Red River Valley, like the ones you’ve seen in our news coverage.

“We’ve seen a lot of stories in the news about new american women, native american women, and other issues that affect us locally,” said Tackett.

Former Senator Heidi Heitkamp, who spearheaded the Savanna’s Act legislation at the federal level addressing missing and murdered indigenous women, is returning to Fargo to serve as keynote speaker at the rally.

The march also includes a shutdown food drive fund, for furloughed workers and for others affected by the partial government shutdown.

All proceeds will go to Great Plains Food Bank.

This year, marchers will rally inside the Civic Center in downtown Fargo, and the march route itself will be shortened because of the extreme cold predicted Saturday.