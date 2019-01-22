LIVE: Rescue Matters

Read a book, save a dog's life.

We may be in the same state, but for all the difference between the resources to rescue stray and homeless dogs in the Fargo metro area and that in the Turtle Mountain area may as well be on a different planet.

That’s what writer C.J. English found when she realized just how many animals there were in that part of the state, and it’s why she’s launching her new book.

Called “Rescue Matters,” it’s the story of a deputy in Rolette County who dedicated himself to taking off the street and into his care four thousand of the state’s most neglected dogs. English and her story figure in the book as well, and half of all the proceeds go toward the Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue to continue its mission.

English and her rescue dog, Bella, joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in studio to talk about her journey in rescuing Bella and countless other loving and deserving dogs from our rural regions, and why she’s hoping the transformative experience she and Bella have gone through is one you’ll undergo yourself.