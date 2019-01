Moorhead Boys Hockey Ends Roseau’s 11- Game Win Streak

Spuds Beat the Rams 4-2

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Before tonight’s game, the Rams were riding an 11-game win streak. The Spuds were 5-1-1 in their last seven games.

The Rams came in averaging about 4 goals per game and allowing just under two per game against opponents.

The Rams scored first, but it was the Spuds who came out with the win behind a four goal third period.

The Spuds beat the Rams 4-2.