Fargo Man Sentenced To Prison For Robbery At Jewelry Store

Victor Velazquez pleaded guilty to one felony count of robbery with a firearm.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A Fargo man charged in the robbery of a Fargo jewelry store has been sentenced to 4 years in prison.

Victor Velazquez pleaded guilty to one felony count of robbery with a firearm.

He will also be on supervised probation for two years on his release and was given credit for 208 days already spent in jail. He must also pay more than $5,000 in restitution.

Velazquez was arrested following the robbery of Riddles Jewelry near West Acres in June.

Customers and employees say a man entered the store, threatening them with a handgun.

He told workers to put jewelry in bags and had them carry the bags to a van outside the store. and then drove off.

Witnesses gave authorities a description of the van, and it was spotted by authorities on I-29 south of Fargo where it was stopped and Velazquez was taken into custody without incident.