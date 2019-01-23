Fargo Man Sentenced To Prison For Robbery At Jewelry Store

Victor Velazquez pleaded guilty to one felony count of robbery with a firearm.
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A Fargo man charged in the robbery of a Fargo jewelry store has been sentenced to 4 years in prison.

He will also be on supervised probation for two years on his release and was given credit for 208 days already spent in jail. He must also pay more than $5,000 in restitution.

Velazquez was arrested following the robbery of Riddles Jewelry near West Acres in June.

Customers and employees say a man entered the store, threatening them with a handgun.

He told workers to put jewelry in bags and had them carry the bags to a van outside the store. and then drove off.

Witnesses gave authorities a description of the van, and it was spotted by authorities on I-29 south of Fargo where it was stopped and Velazquez was taken into custody without incident.

