LIVE: Meet Dusk

Weather Related Closings and Announcements
Ada-Borup Public Schools: 01/24 - School and buses two hours late Thursday Alexandria Public Schools: 01/24 - School two hours late Thursday Ashby Public Schools: 1/24 - School two hours late Thursday Barnes County North: 01/24 - Two Hours Late…
A New Era: Sanford Health Building New Clinic in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. -- Sanford Health has been helping patients at their clinic on the corner of Sheyenne Street and 13th Avenue for more than four decades, but doctors say the smaller…
Golden Drive, Lights Show Donate Over $2,000 to Youthworks
FARGO, N.D. -- The Golden Drive makes its biggest donation yet from the Lights Show on Parkway Lane. The money will go toward helping runaway and homeless, at-risk youth in the metro. But none…
