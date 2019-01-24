LIVE: Meet Dusk

Don't let the sun go down on another day without meeting this dog.
Emily Welker,

 

https://toolkit.rescuegroups.org/javascript/v2.0/template1?animalID=14004877&key=yFeytnxJ&referer=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.4luvofdog.org%2Fwp%2Fdogs_available

Categories: Agriculture, Business, Community, Entertainment, Health, Local News, Minnesota News, Moorhead, Morning – In The Studio, North Dakota News, Pet Connection

You Might Like

Weather Related Closings and Announcements

Ada-Borup Public Schools: 01/24 - School and buses two hours late Thursday Alexandria Public Schools: 01/24 - School two hours late Thursday Ashby Public Schools: 1/24 - School two hours late Thursday Barnes County North: 01/24 - Two Hours Late…