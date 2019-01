Woman Found Dead Among Fire Debris In House In Dazey, North Dakota

The cause of death remains under investigation as well as the cause of the fire

DAZEY, ND — A 58-year-old woman was found dead in her Dazey, North Dakota home, northwest of Valley City, Wednesday afternoon.

Barnes County deputies responded to a call to check on the woman.

Her name has not yet been released.

Deputies also discovered that there was debris from a fire in the home.

The cause of death remains under investigation as well as the cause of the fire.

The state fire marshal’s office is assisting with the investigation.