LIVE: Dala Horse Carving with the Red River Valley Woodcarvers

When historic cold snaps lead to something beautiful.

Cold snaps like the one we just suffered through don’t always mean misery.

In fact, there was one in Sweden years ago that lead to the development of a particularly beautiful and whimsical art form – the Dala horse.

The little equine carvings are carved out of wood and then painted with bright colors and decorative details.

Historically, they hail from the hands of carvers in the Swedish province of Dalarna, who were stuck indoors during long winter nights. They’ve come to be a prominent symbol of the region and for the people who come from that part of the world.

Woodcarver Alan Pearson joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in studio to share his collection of the colorful little critters and to demonstrate the technique that takes a Dala horse from raw wood to a rearing, raring-to-go member of his herd.

He shares the history of the Dala horse and how the little sculptures have even turned foe into friend in their native Sweden.

Best of all, you can try your own hand at making Dala horses at a workshop offered by the Red River Valley Woodcarvers.

Their first session this weekend got booked up full, so they’ve added a second session coming up later this month — just in time for what could be another drop in our winter temperatures.

Dala and Fjord Horse Carving Class

Saturday, February 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Meeting Location: In The Chips at 303 21 St N, Moorhead, Minnesota 56560

(218) 233-6000