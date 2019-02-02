Boil Advisory For City of Horace

They advise residents to boil their water before using.
HORACE, ND — The City of Horace, ND has issued a drinking water warning.

They advise residents to boil their water before using.

Residents should not drink the water without boiling it first.

Let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using.

The water was contaminated when the loss of pressure to the water distribution system due to freezing conditions occurred.

Therefore there is a potential waterborne disease

The city will alert residents when the need to boil your water has ended.

If you have questions, you can call the City of Horace at 701-492-2972.

