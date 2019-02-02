Red Raven Espresso Parlor Holds Clothing Exchange

The remaining clothes will be donated to Jazzy and Mambo's in Dilworth

FARGO, N.D. — People brought in some old clothes and picked up some new outfits at the Red Raven Espresso Parlor’s clothing exchange.

Cydney Berlinger brought the clothing swap idea to Fargo after seeing it in other cities.

People lugged in bags of clothes and found some new items to fill out their closets.

The leftover clothes are going to Jazzy and Mambo’s, a thrift store in Dilworth whose proceeds help animals in need.

“That’s like the greatest thing, people getting rid of their stuff, taking stuff, but also getting to help out a local organization. It’s really nice to get people together. I feel like a lot of people have been chatting and meeting new people here too, which is also really cool,” Berlinger said.

Berlinger says she plans to have more clothing exchanges at the Red Raven in the near future.