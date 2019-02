Man Hurt In Alleged Assault, Woman Taken Into Custody In Jamestown

A 26 year-old man was taken to the hospital with injuries

JAMESTOWN, ND — One man was hurt and a woman arrested after an alleged assault involving a weapon last night in Jamestown.

A search warrant was served on a residence this morning and three people were detained including 44-year-old Danielle Hall.

She was arrested for suspicion of aggravated assault and drug charges.