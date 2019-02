Two People In Custody After Chase In Jamestown Friday Night

JAMESTOWN, ND — Two people were arrested for leading officers on a pursuit late Friday night in Jamestown.

Police attempted to stop Cody Deese as he was leaving Casey’s for a probation hold and driving with a suspended license.

Deese took off out of town and during the pursuit switched places with his passenger, Jessica Poux.

Spike strips and a snow drift eventually stopped the duo and they were both arrested and face numerous charges.