No Criminal Charges In Fatal Forklift Crash Last Summer In Grand Forks County

Marilyn Pederson of Northwood crashed into a forklift on Highway 15 near Thompson killing Juan Contreras

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND — Grand Forks County State’s Attorney Haley Wamstad has declined to file charges against an elderly woman for a deadly crash last summer.

It was June when then 80-year-old Marilyn Pederson of Northwood crashed into a forklift on Highway 15 near Thompson killing 61-year-old Juan Contreras of Grand Forks.

Pederson and her 75-year-old passenger were not hurt.

Wamstad reviewed the case and decided criminal charges will not be filed.