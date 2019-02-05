SUV Leaves I-94 Landing On Street Below

The state patrol says the driver was going too fast for conditions.
Joe Radske,

FARGO, ND – An SUV headed west on I-94 left the interstate Tues. morning on the 5th St. overpass in Fargo and landed on the street below.

A witness tells KFGO Radio News he thought the worst when saw it happen.

There were two people in the SUV but they were not hurt.

The vehicle landed on its top.

The state patrol says the driver was going too fast for conditions.

Westbound I-94 traffic was slowed until state troopers from Minnesota and North Dakota and Fargo Police reached the scene.

Categories: Community, Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , ,

Related Post

Fire Marshal Rules Fargo Senior Living Center Fire...
West Fargo Man Arrested After Short Police Pursuit...
City of Moorhead Hires New Assistant City Manager
Over 100 Years of Business Now Becomes a Part of F...

You Might Like

Bus Driver Shot After Crash On I-94 In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- Minneapolis police say the driver of a school bus was shot following a crash. A suspect is in custody and the driver's injuries are not life-threatening. It happened this afternoon on a snowy I-94 near downtown. The Minneapolis…

Dunseith Man Leads Officers On Pursuit With Deflated Tires

RAMSEY COUNTY, ND -- A Dunseith man leads authorities on an early morning pursuit with punctured tires. A Grand Forks County Deputy tried to stop 34-year-old Quentin Demery Jr. east of Emerado around 1:30 this morning but he fled. A state…