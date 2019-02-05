SUV Leaves I-94 Landing On Street Below

The state patrol says the driver was going too fast for conditions.

FARGO, ND – An SUV headed west on I-94 left the interstate Tues. morning on the 5th St. overpass in Fargo and landed on the street below.

A witness tells KFGO Radio News he thought the worst when saw it happen.

There were two people in the SUV but they were not hurt.

The vehicle landed on its top.

Westbound I-94 traffic was slowed until state troopers from Minnesota and North Dakota and Fargo Police reached the scene.