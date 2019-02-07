Family Pet Dies In House Fire, One Cat Revived After Being Given Oxygen

Firefighters Were Called To The Fire In Larimore Wednesday Night

LARIMORE, ND — Two people escape a house fire in Larimore but one of their pets died in the fire.

Crews were called out to the 200 block of 3rd Street East around 7 o’clock Wednesday night.

The basement was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Four pets were in the home at the time of the fire.

While two dogs made it out safely one cat was found dead.

A second cat was given oxygen and revived.

It was taken to a veterinary clinic for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.