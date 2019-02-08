Downtown Fargo Building Sees Minimal Damage after Morning Fire

Fargo Fire Department's Station 4 responded to the call around 6:30 this morning
FARGO, N.D.- A Fargo Fire Department captain says there is “very minimal damage” from a rubbish fire at a Downtown Fargo apartment building this morning.

Fargo Fire Department’s Station 4 responded to the call around 6:30 this morning to find a small fire in the storage room of 400 North Broadway.

The department started to evacuate the building but cancelled after determining the small size of the fire.

No residents were injured.

A Fargo Fire captain said people were asked to stay in their rooms until it was safe to leave.

“Just to shelter in place,” Fargo Fire Department captain Keith Johnson said. “Stay up in their units and not come down. The initial arriving engine company was able to locate a small rubbish fire down in the storage room, which they extinguished using an extinguisher.”

A fire marshal arrived shortly after to investigate the scene.

 

