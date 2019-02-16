FM Ambulance Holds “Save a Life Saturday” at West Acres

Paramedics taught people proper techniques when performing CPR

FARGO, N.D. — People not only did their Saturday shopping at West Acres, but some also learned how to save a life.

FM Ambulance hosted their “Save a Life Saturday” at the mall, giving people a chance to learn CPR.

Paramedics, firefighters, and police officers showed people how to properly perform chest compressions if someone is under cardiac arrest.

Some medical professionals say only a third of people in the metro know CPR, which makes learning the procedure more important.

“Those first few seconds are what matter most. It takes a couple minutes for the fire department, police department, the ambulance to get to a victim of cardiac arrest, and so the first few minutes of someone doing compressions give that person the best chance of survival,” said Kathy Lonski, the Improvement Advisor for FM Ambulance.

FM Ambulance also has an online program where people can receive a CPR training kit for free.