Natural Gas Service Restored To All Moorhead Xcel Energy Customers

Gas equipment was hit by a snow plow on Thursday

MOORHEAD, MN — Natural gas service has been restored to all customers of Xcel Energy in Moorhead.

Gas equipment was hit by a snow plow at 8th Street and 16th Avenue South on Thursday night cutting off the gas to nearly one thousand customers.

Xcel had more than 100 crew members working through Friday and into Saturday to restore service.

They went door to door to every property impacted by the outage so crews could relight the pilot lights on their gas appliances.

All customers had natural gas service restored by late Saturday afternoon.