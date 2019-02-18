Red River Zoo Has Kids Learning Even on Their Day Off from School

FARGO, N.D. – Kids are using their day off from school as a chance to learn more about animals and their environments at the Red River Zoo.

Zoocation offers crafts, tours, carousel rides, and visits with the animals.

Zoo educators are spending President’s Day teaching kids about predators and their prey.

Parents started dropping off their kids for their Zoocation at 8:00 Monday morning.

“The concept really came from myself, having young children at home,” Red River Zoo executive director Sally Jacobson said. “I can’t always take a day off of work when there is no school, so I really wanted to have something that kids could take advantage of, where they could come and have some fun, have a nice, safe, educational environment for whenever school is out.”

The next Zoocation will be on Monday March 11th.

