Former Candidate for Governor Is Slightly Hurt After Crashing Into Moose

Rep. Marvin Nelson of Rolla had just picked up his granddaughters in Jamestown

Photo: Nelson/Dryer Family

ROLLA, ND — Rep. Marvin Nelson of Rolla is back at work just days after hitting and killing a moose.

The former Democratic candidate for governor had just picked up his granddaughters in Jamestown and was heading home on Highway 281 Friday night.

He spotted a moose in a ditch near Rocklake but a moment later a second moose appeared in the middle of the road and he couldn’t avoid hitting it.

It crashed into the windshield, spraying glass in Nelson’s face.

His granddaughters were safely tucked in their car seats in the back and were not hurt.