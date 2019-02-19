LIVE: Unglued Craft Fest

D-I-why don't you try your hand at some of this stuff?

For almost a decade now, Ashley Morken has been the mover and shaker behind one of the region’s biggest maker events: the Unglued Craft Fest.

It’s grown from a small venue to now fill — and we do mean pack tight — the Plains Art Museum for a two-day event celebrating the handmade, the original, and the artisan beauty of crafters in the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The 9th Annual Craft Fest this weekend features 70 vendors, from craft brewers to resin jewelers to soap sellers, candle crafters, printmakers and more. Plus, there are plenty of free creative opportunities meant to inspire craftgoers themselves to get making something themselves.

This year, they’re all about spring fever. So Morken took some time out from her busy schedule preparing for the fest to join the Morning Show’s Emily Welker and Adam Ladwig live in-studio to build a seed bomb. Sure, it’ll be a little while before it’s time to plant any seeds…. but check out this DIY and you’ll be all ready for that spring thaw. And don’t forget to watch the live interview for all the details on this year’s big festival.

Feb 22 at 5 PM – Feb 23 at 4 PM

Plains Art Museum 704 1st Ave N, Fargo, North Dakota 58102

https://www.facebook.com/events/959867564207875/?active_tab=discussion