Getting By With a Little Help From Her Friends; Rock and Roll Fan Battles Autoimmune Disease

"But the one I need for Ankylosing Spondylitis to slow it down, is the cosentyx, and that is $6,000 a month"

FARGO, N.D. — A proud Fargo rock fan says good friends and music can help you get through some of life’s toughest battles.

Take a look at how her friends are combining some of her favorite things to take one burden off her shoulders.

Since she was a teenager, Shannon Neece has been misdiagnosed.

It wasn’t until recently, she is able to put a name to her pain…Ankylosing Spondylitis.

“It’s a terminal disease, there’s no cure, there’s no remission,” said Neece.

With years of surgery followed by medication for AS, it’s not easy to pay her medical bills.

“But the one I need for Ankylosing Spondylitis to slow it down, is the cosentyx, and that is $6,000 a month,” Neece said.

Her love for rock and roll and a good belly laugh are coming together with a little help from her friends.

“Ya know, my friends are awesome. Without music I don’t think I would have gotten as far as I have,” Neece said.

“Whenever you can do a show for something other than a paycheck, it carries a little more weight,” said Fred Bevill, a Fargo comedian.

For Shannon, songs have served as their own form of medication.

“I can listen to that and forget about the pain I’m in or the procedure I’m about to have to have done,” Neece said.

And now that remedy is going to be shared with others at a Benefit to support her bills.

“Music, it just makes people feel good,” Bevill said.

“There’s going to be a silent auction, a ton of food, Pooey and I are bringing the rock and roll comedy circus of fun. Fred Bevill doing the stand up and then you got Jesse Hughes, it’s going to be a blockbuster,” said Scotch, a local musician.

And while Saturday night is all about Shannon…

“It feels good to see her with a smile on her face, that’s the big thing,” Bevill said.

She won’t forget who she’s being strong for.

“I’m fighting as hard as I can for quality of life. I really need this medication so I can see my daughter graduate,” Neece said.

The benefit is happening Saturday at The Bowler in Fargo starting at 4 pm.

It is $12 to attend and all proceeds will be going to Shannon to help pay for treatment.