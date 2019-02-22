Play of the Week Nominees: February 22

Watch the nominees for the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — Both of the nominees for the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week come from the North Dakota boys state hockey tournament.

In the quarterfinals, Tanner Kirkeby made a move around some defenders to set up a nice goal from Alex Senf for Fargo South-Shanley.

That play is up against a brutal check from Grand Forks Red River’s Ethan Scheffer against Bismarck Century.

You can vote for the Play of the Week on the Sports tab of KVRR.com or by voting in the poll tweeted out by @KVRRSports.