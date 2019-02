Moorhead BHKY Advances to 8AA Section Final

Spuds Beat Buffalo, 3-0

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Spuds shutout Buffalo 3-0 Saturday night to advance to the 8AA Section Final.

Moorhead set the tone early by scoring in the first period. They rolled from there.

Spuds will play Brainerd in the Section Final to go to State.