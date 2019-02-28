PET CONNECTION: Meet The Budgies

Budgies Make An Ideal Starter Bird

We have a flock of birds joining us for Pet Connection this week.

C.A.A.R.E. volunteer Kassie Dotzler brought four budgies to share with us.

Budgies are an ideal bird for an inexperienced bird owner.

They only live five to ten years when larger parrots can have the same lifespan as the average human.

They’re relatively quiet, which means they’re well-suited for apartments, and they don’t require the same level of care as larger birds.

But they do love to be social and will quickly bond with their owner.

They’re playful and love to fly around the room, but they can be trained to stay on your hand.

They’re very social with other birds, too. Budgies can travel in flocks of hundreds in the wild!

If you get multiple budgies they’ll likely love to play with each other.

Budgies come in nearly any color, like the blues, greens and yellows you see today.

Budgies come and go quickly at C.A.A.R.E. You can find out more about what birds are available at www.caare.net.