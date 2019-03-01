New Display of Japanese Dolls is Up at F-M Visitors Bureau

The display is put on by the Northern Plains Botanic Garden Society

FARGO, N.D. — If you’re going to the F–M Visitors Bureau, you might notice a new display of Japanese dolls.

The Northern Plains Botanic Garden Society put on the display after being gifted Hina dolls from the Japan–America Cultural Exchange Society.

The dolls are used in an annual festival in Japan to bring good fortune to girls.

The dolls are also to recognize Botanic Garden Society for plans to create a Japanese garden on 28th Avenue North and University.

“It’ll show that are F–M area is multicultural, we have diversity, we hope in our garden work when we do the Japanese garden, that we’ll introduce the public to the Japanese culture,” Vern Hunter with the Botanic Garden Society said.

The dolls will be on display until the end of the month.