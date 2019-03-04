Prepare for Planting Season by Bringing Your Garden Indoors

Northern Plains Botanic Garden Society says all you need are seeds, a soil mixture, and a container

FARGO, N.D. – Despite the never-ending winter weather, you can get a head start on your summer gardening by planting seedlings indoors.

Northern Plains Botanic Garden Society says all you need to start growing your own seedlings are the seeds, a soil mixture and a container.

They suggest you plant your seeds sometime in March and use a lamp light.

A volunteer advises growers to use a container that allows for water to drain through it.

“I just enjoy watching them grow and check them every day, but I think the most rewarding thing is when it comes time to harvest, you can go out in the garden and pick a fresh grown tomato,” Northern Plains Botanic Garden Society volunteer Maurice Degrugillier said. “So, that’s rewarding to have a good tasting.”

You’ll have the best success with planting tomatoes, peppers, and cabbage indoors.