FARGO, N.D. – General Manager of the North Dakota Horse Park Mike Schmitz has been fired after posting derogatory comments on Facebook.

Horse Park Board Member Andy Maragos tells KFGO Schmitz was “terminated for cause.”

Maragos says he did not attend a recent park board meeting, but was told in an email the vote to fire Schmitz was unanimous.

Schmitz’s comments were regarding a news story about a bill that would help the horse park pay special assessments to the city of Fargo.

Schmitz has not returned requests for comment.