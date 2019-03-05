President Donald Trump Aims One Of His Latest Tweets At Minnesota Congresswoman

Several elected officials in Minnesota have signed a statement of support for Omar

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump tweeting that Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar’s newest remarks about Israel mark a `dark day’ for the Jewish state.

House Democrats are preparing a rebuke of sorts.

They are drafting a resolution declaring that the House opposes anti-Semitism and bigotry.

Omar suggested last week that American supporters of Israel have conflicted allegiances.

Republicans have demanded that Omar be stripped of her seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

It calls on Democrats to stand with her and against Republican efforts to quote, “pit Jews and Muslims against each other.”