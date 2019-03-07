Escape the Snow This Weekend & Step Into A World of Enchantment With Disney On Ice

Austin Erickson,

FARGO, N.D. – All your favorite Disney characters are on display at the Fargodome for Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment.

The show explores the fast-paced world of Lightning McQueen from Cars, the depths of the ocean with The Little Mermaid’s Ariel and the perfect setting for Fargo: the Frozen tundra with Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and Olaf.

“There’s a lot of fun lights and all your favorite characters and a lot of interacting which is really great. And it’s good for boys and girls,” Lea Nightwalker who plays Jessie From Toy Story said.

“My favorite part of the show is probably The Little Mermaid story. It’s so colorful and fun and upbeat. It’s a beautiful story,” Ensemble Skater Ida Sjolin explained.

There are six shows from Thursday night through Sunday. Click here for showtimes and ticket information.

