LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Aster

A fragile flower who's survived a lot.

It’s been said the strongest flower is one that blooms in adversity.

(Actually, it was Mulan’s dad that said it.)

But it’s often true, and it’s Aster the chihuahua mix is a beautiful example of it in real life.

She came to 4 Luv of Dog rescue as an owner surrender with some serious health issues, ones her owner couldn’t afford to treat.

Aster was suffering from Cushing’s disease, which affects the liver and requires medication, and from bladder stones, which require dietary adjustments.

After surgery, and some addressing of her dietary issues, she’s feeling much better and ready to go to a home that’s as interested in cuddling and quality time as she is.

Aster’s extremely well-behaved and affectionate, and gets along well with all other humans and dogs.

The only kind of people who aren’t a good fit for Aster are small kids.

It’s not because she doesn’t like them; she does.

It’s because she likes entirely too much the treats they tend to offer her, food which would make her very sick once again.

If you’re looking for a sweet flower to bloom in your home, check out Aster’s profile, here.

https://toolkit.rescuegroups.org/javascript/v2.0/template1?animalID=13898683&key=yFeytnxJ&referer=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.4luvofdog.org%2Fwp%2Fdogs_available