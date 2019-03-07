NDSU Launches $50 Million Challey Institute for Global Innovation and Growth

The institute will focus on exploring subjects ranging from economics to education to finance

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU gets a huge donation and is launching a $50 million institute for global innovation and growth.

Benefactors Sheila and Robert Challey led the way with a commitment of $10 million.

$30 million has already been given by donors.

The institute will focus on exploring subjects ranging from economics to education to finance. Students will be using data to solve real-world issues like trade and immigration.

“We’re realizing that immigration and trade and commodities involve innovation, they involve technology, they involve all sorts of modern concepts, they’re not isolated anymore,” Robert Challey said.

University leaders say they will start the process of hiring staff. Any student, undergrad to Ph.D, can be involved with learning opportunities at the institute.