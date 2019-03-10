Heavy Snow Too Much For Some Buildings, Roof Damage Reported In FM Metro

Partial Roof Collapse at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church and Trail King Industries

MOORHEAD, MN — A partial roof collapse caused by snow build-up did significant damage to a section of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Moorhead.

The collapse was reported just after noon.

Deputy Fire Chief Benton Hicks says it was a “miracle” no one was hurt.

Church services were canceled due to snow and only two people were in the church at the time.

They got out safely.

The roof came down on the kitchen area which would have been serving coffee to church members had there been services.

It was the third roof collapse reported in the FM Metro.

Early Sunday, a section of flat roof collapsed into the offices at Trail King Industries in the West Fargo’s industrial park.

Late Sunday morning, a portion of roof came down on the auto bay and work area of Matt’s Automotive Service on 1st Avenue North in Moorhead.