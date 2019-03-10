Heavy Snow Too Much For Some Buildings, Roof Damage Reported In FM Metro

..SNOWFALL REPORTS... LOCATION AMOUNT TIME/DATE PROVIDER ...MINNESOTA... ...BECKER COUNTY... 5 NNW CORMORANT 15.6 IN 0700 AM 03/10 3 ESE WESTBURY 11.7 IN 0700 AM 03/10 ...BELTRAMI COUNTY... 3 NNW LAVINIA 8.1 IN 0700 AM 03/10 5 W KELLIHER 8.0 IN…
WEST FARGO, N.D. -- F-M Autism Warriors is on the hunt to find the best chili cook in the metro. The organization is a group of motorcyclists who fundraise throughout the year to create scholarships for individuals with autism and…
WEST FARGO, N.D. -- Shortly after 3:00, West Fargo crews responded to a partial roof collapse at RJ Corman, a railroad service company. West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller says the weight of the snow is what caused the collapse.…