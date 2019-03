Woman Arrested For Negligent Fire At York Manor Apartments

Authorities arrested 61-year-old Coleen Berneking who lives in the building

BRECKENRIDGE, MN — A Breckenridge woman was taken into custody for causing a negligent fire at York Manor Apartments.

The fire was reported Saturday night around 7 o’clock and crews found an active fire in one of the units.

They quickly put it out.

No one was hurt.