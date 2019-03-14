No Travel Advised Outside the Metro Area

ND DOT has closed I-94 between Fargo and Bismarck due to snow, blowing snow and near zero visibility.

Fargo – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to stay off the rural roadways with no travel advised.

Many Cass County roadways have become impassable with reports of slushy/snow covered roads and visibility reduced to a ½ mile or less at times.

There are reports of vehicles that are stuck in ditches and on the rural county highways.

Cass County authorities will have resources staged throughout the county to respond to emergent calls for service if needed, but again are advising no travel.

Heavy snow and drifting.

Heavy snow and strong winds creates hazardous driving conditionsNo travel advised in North West Minnesota

Bemidji, Minn. – (4:30 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation has enacted a no travel advisory for all routes north and west of Thief River Falls due to heavy snow and reduced visibility.

Snowplows will continue to operate, but motorists are advised not to travel until conditions improve.

I-29 closed from Fargo to Canadian Border

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) along with the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) have CLOSED I-29 northbound and southbound from Fargo to the Canadian Border due to snow and blowing snow creating slippery road conditions, near zero visibility and life threatening driving conditions. Road Closed means motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life threatening conditions. The road may be impassible or blocked. Motorists who drive past a road closure device may be fined up to $250.

As a reminder, I-94 is CLOSED from Jamestown to Fargo due to slippery road condition and zero visibility. A No Travel Advisory is in effect for all areas of south central and northeastern North Dakota due to blowing snow, high winds, icy roads, and areas of near zero visibility creating hazardous driving conditions. Cities included in the No Travel Advisory include Bismarck, Jamestown, Valley City, Grand Forks, Devils Lake and surrounding areas. A No Travel Advisory means conditions are such that motorists should not travel in these areas.

A Travel Alert remains in effect for southwestern and southeastern North Dakota due to slippery roads and reduced visibility. Cities in included in the Travel Alert are Dickinson, Bowman, Fargo, Wahpeton, and surrounding areas.

All travelers are encouraged to monitor road conditions as weather conditions occur and use caution while traveling. For road information, call 511 from any type of phone or go to the Travel Information Map at www.dot.nd.gov. Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

