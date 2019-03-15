Maui Madness Gives People Chance to Win Big and Meet Road Warrior Animal

There will be chances for people to win trips to Maui, Las Vegas, and more

FARGO, N.D. — Maui Madness will be in town on Sunday, and organizers say there will be lots of surprises to look forward to.

The event is a party centering around the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Participants pick an envelope that has one of the 68 teams playing in the tournament.

If the team you have ends up winning, you have the chance to win a special trip to paradise.

People who go to Maui Madness will get to have a meet-and-greet with WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal Joe Laurinaitis.

“To be able to go and be involved with an event like Maui Madness with Bob [Footitt], and to be able to see the fans, take pictures, they get to meet me, and it’s going to be a great fan turnout,” Laurinaitis said.

“Got a few more surprises and there’s going to be… this will be the best one yet,” Bob Footitt, Jr., owner of Maui Madness, said.

There will be chances for people to win trips to Maui, Las Vegas, and next year’s Wrestlemania and Final Four.