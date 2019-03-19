LIVE: Transgender Cultural Competency Training

Hearing each other without hurting each other.

Transgender issues used to be all but impossible to talk about.

Now, they’re at the forefront of a lot of issues and news stories.

But that hasn’t necessarily made the conversation about — and with — transgender folks any easier for many of us, whether we’re having them in the workplace, around the neighborhood or with our friends and families.

That’s where the Community Uplift Program can help.

For the first time, they’re offering a two-hour course about accepted terminology and best practices, led by a local member of the transgender community who’s chosen to come out publicly in order to help educate her community about trans issues.

Community Uplift’s Cody Severson joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in-studio to talk about the intense level of public interest in the upcoming Transgender Cultural Competency training session, especially from members of the health care community region-wide.

Seated’s limited, so check out the link — and get ready to get better at talking about trans issues.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2247952932108785/