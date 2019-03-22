LIVE: Shift Happens & PolyAware

Why a little-known polyamory group could provide surprising insight into our own relationships.

It’s one of the least well-understood subgroups in love relationships, and in fact, it’s only been recognized a few years as a social phenomenon.

So it might surprise you that a group devoted to polyamory — or relationships that feature consensual non-monogamy — is alive and well and operating right here in the Red River Valley.

It’s a group called PolyAware, and it exists to help people understand what the practice of polyamory is, how it works in people’s lives, and why it’s different than cheating on your partner.

While polyamory may not be something you understand or identify with, there is a topic they’re tackling in an upcoming meeting that almost all of us can relate to: jealousy.

Whether you’ve been married 40 years, or are single and dating around to find the right partner, jealousy is a big part of the human condition.

PolyAware’s Lindsay Fouke sat down in-studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about the upcoming “Shift Happens” session, and explained some common beliefs, misapprehensions and more about the practice of polyamory.