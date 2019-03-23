NDSU Fraternities Hit the Ice to Raise Money for a Local Animal Shelter

FARGO, N.D.– NDSU Fraternities are playing hockey for a cause.

Its National Puppy day and NDSU Fraternities are raising money for Homeward Animal Shelter with the first ever “Pucks for Pups” charity hockey tournament.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon has teamed up with other fraternities on campus to hit the ice and raise some money.

SAE is a philanthropic fraternity and they believe giving back to the community is an important part of getting involved.

“Giving back to the community can always help and it’s always fun, says Egan Pappin, an SAE member. “You can’t just be working, you’re just hanging out watching kids play hockey, and you get to see some dogs so it’s always a fun opportunity.”

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 6.5 million animals enter a shelter each year, and over 1.5 million of those animals are euthanized.

The Homeward Animal Shelter currently houses more than 70 animals, and the cost to keep these animals fed and have a place to sleep isn’t cheap.

“We chose it because we thought it would be a great opportunity for this day,” says Pappin. “It’s national puppy day I believe, so we thought that would be a great fit and we love to see dogs here also.”

The money raised will help with the cost of taking care of the animals at the shelter as well as allowing the shelter to take in more animals.

Their goal is to give back to the community and raise $1,000 for the shelter.

“We get to enjoy Fargo so much,” says Ben Yantes, an SAE member. “All of us that go here for college either grew up here in Fargo or came in from out of the area. And being college students we get to have some college discounts everywhere. We get to go out and participate in community events. Instead of just taking from our community, it’s good to give back whenever we have the opportunity. Being that we have the chance now, we want to kind of jump on that.”

All proceeds from the tournament will go towards the shelter and they have already raised over $1800.

