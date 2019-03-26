All Charges Dropped Against “Empire” Actor Jussie Smollett

Smollett had faced 16 felony counts alleging he lied to police about a racial and homophobic attack against him in January.

CHICAGO, IL — Prosecutors say they believe they’ve reached an “appropriate resolution” in the case against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

Attorneys for Smollett said Tuesday that all charges alleging he lied to police about attack have been dropped.

In a statement, prosecutor’s office spokeswoman Tandra Simonton offered no detailed explanation.

The statement said, “After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case.”

Smollett had made a $10,000 bond payment to the city to get out of jail after his arrest on the charges. Neither Jussie Smollett nor his attorney have backtracked from his original account that he was the target of a racist and homophobic attack in January.

The “Empire” actor spoke to reporters Tuesday after a court hearing in which his attorneys say prosecutors dropped all 16 felony counts alleging Smollett staged the attack. Prosecutors haven’t explained why they made the surprise decision and haven’t said if they still maintain Smollett orchestrated the incident.

A minimum requirement for dropping of charges in cases where prosecutors had said the evidence was strong is typically for defendants to accept some responsibility and perhaps even offer an apology.

But outside court, Smollett appeared to concede nothing Tuesday, insisting he’d been “truthful and consistent on every single level since day one.”