Cass County in Urgent Need of Sandbagging Volunteers, Has None On Four Days

The county needs about 60 people per hour in order to complete 300,000 goal

CASS COUNTY, N.D. — Cass County is still in urgent need of volunteers to sandbag as it tests out operations at the Highway Department in West Fargo.

The county is still looking for 45 volunteers from 2-5 p.m. tomorrow and more than 120 people are needed for Thursday. There are currently no volunteers signed up for March 29 and 30 or April 4 and 5. Cass County engineers say it’s critical they have 60 people per shift through April 5 in order to meet their goal of 3 hundred thousand sandbags.

“Whether it’s both north and south of Fargo along the Red River or on the tributary rivers like the Maple and Sheyenne, those people are going to be in need of sandbags as their homes get isolated so we need to be able to prepare sandbags, get them out to those locations prior to the water coming up so they can be prepared,” said Jason Benson, Cass County engineer.

Benson says areas like Harwood are expecting about a six inch difference in water from a record flood in 2009.