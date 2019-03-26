NDSU’s Kappa Delta is ‘Jailing’ Themselves to Prevent Child Abuse

FARGO, N.D. — An NDSU sorority is ‘jailing’ themselves for a cause.

Jail and Bail is a fundraiser for the Red River Children’s Advocacy and Prevent Child Abuse America groups put on by Kappa Delta Sorority for Shamrock week.

Students can summon someone to the jail for any amount, and they must raise their bail money before they can leave.

All NDSU fraternities and sororities have been summoned for $100 each and their goal is to raise $7,000.

“It makes me proud to be a member of my sorority, Kappa Delta,” says a member of Kappa Delta, Courtney Lock. “One of the biggest things we focus on is building confidence, especially in young women. Child abuse can shatter a child’s confidence, so I think it’s really important that we help people who have been victims of child abuse and help build their confidence.”

In honor of Shamrock week, Chipotle will donate 33% of your purchase to these programs until 8:00 on Tuesday.

Students can also take part in a bean bag tournament Wednesday night at 7:00 in the Memorial Union for $5 per team.

For more information on shamrock week and where to donate, click here.