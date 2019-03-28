LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Noell

Talk about a great deal -- that's at least a cat and a half, for the price of one!!!

Noell is a cat with some serious floof factor.

The fluffy ten-year-old turned up at the pound before he was rescued by workers at Homeward Animal Shelter, and the giant furball has turned out to be a friend to everybody.

Dogs. Cats. Kids. Adults. You name it, Noell never met an individual he didn’t like.

As a matter of fact, he was purring and rolling on his back within a few minutes of coming in to the Morning Show studios with Homeward’s Heather Klefstad and the Morning Show’s Emily Welker.

It’s a good thing gorgeous Noell gets along great with everyone, because he’s got a lot of company these days at Homeward.

The flood of cats hasn’t let up in months, and once again, the shelter is oversupplied with cats and kittens in desperate need of a home.

There are more than 80 by last count.

They’re running a special right now. A reduced $50 adoption fee gets you the cat of your choice, after going through the shelter’s application process.

Talk about a bargain — between his spectacular orange coat, substantial size and laid-back personality, you’re getting a cat and a half with Noell.

A word of caution: cats with fur this magnificent need a little help from you to stay looking and feeling their best.

That means regular brushing to keep Noell his handsome, mat-free self.

If you’d like to help out Noell and cats just like him, don’t forget the shelter’s upcoming Spay-Ghetti and No Balls fundraiser.

And check out Noell’s profile, here.

https://www.homewardonline.org/available-pets/available-cats/overview.html#action_0=pet&animalID_0=14196634&petIndex_0=57