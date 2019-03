West Fargo Police Sergeant Demoted After DUI

Sergeant Ryan Dennis has been demoted from his supervising position to patrol officer.

WEST FARGO, ND — A West Fargo officer has been demoted and suspended for driving under the influence.

He will also serve a 15-day, unpaid suspension effective today.

Last month, Police were called to 19th Avenue East and Beaton Drive for a report of a reckless driver.

They found the vehicle of Ryan Denis stuck in a snowbank.

He plead guilty earlier this month of driving under the influence.

Denis has been with the department since 2007.