4 Luv of Dog Rescue Puts “One-der” Dogs up for Adoption

The dogs like to be the only pet in the house

FARGO, N.D. — Most people say dogs are a man’s best friend, but sometimes they aren’t good friends with other dogs.

However, one dog rescue organization is helping these pooches who don’t like playing with others.

Eve, a 5-year-old pit bull, is one of many dogs who was helped by the 4 Luv of Dog Rescue shelter.

The shelter brought a few of them to the Down Dog Studio for the One-der Adoption event.

But what does “One-der” mean?

“‘One-der’ in rescue terms just is a dog that doesn’t want to share its home with other dogs,” said Natalie Helm, who volunteers with the shelter. “It prefers to be the only pet in the household.”

Even though this definition makes some people hesitant to adopt this type of dog, it doesn’t mean they are aggressive.

Karen Schneider owns Virginia the pit bull, who is 5 and a half years old, and she says Virginia doesn’t need to hang around other dogs to have fun.

“She likes to play soccer by herself,” Schneider said. “She plays by herself and pounces on balls and makes a run up and bounce around, and she just has a good time all by herself.”

And when she’s not playing outside, Schneider says Virginia is a gentle soul when it comes to being inside.

“She is beautiful in a house, sticks to her end of the couch where her blanket is, and she’ll sleep on the floor if you don’t want her to sleep with you, she is just a sweetheart,” Schneider said.

Like most of the other dogs at the shelter, Virginia has been bounced from home to home.

While Virginia continues to look for a permanent place to stay, Schneider says she doesn’t mind the company.

“We just haven’t found the right family, but she can stay with me for as long as she needs to,” Schneider said.

If you would like to learn more about adopting one of these playful pooches, click here.