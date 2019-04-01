Update: Several Bodies Found Inside Mandan Business

Officers responded to a medical call at the business Monday morning and found several people dead inside.

MANDAN, N.D. — Police responding to a medical call at a Mandan business on Monday found “several” bodies, authorities said.

Police and Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department vehicles were responded to RJR Maintenance and Management.

The Mandan Police Department issued a three-sentence news release confirming that officers had found “several people who were deceased inside” the business.

Police did not say how many people were dead and did not immediately respond to a request for more details.

Morton County referred a request for comment to city police.

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirmed that it was helping with the investigation but has not offered any details.

Police investigating “several” bodies found at a North Dakota business are checking nearby surveillance video.

The company is in a business district about 100 yards back from a busy main road in Mandan known as the Strip.

Mandan is a town of about 22,000 adjoining the state capital of Bismarck.

Darin Helbling, a manager at a nearby bowling alley, says police asked to see his business’ surveillance video.

Helbling says it showed only a couple of vehicles on the road that separates the businesses since 10 p.m. Sunday.

RJR’s website identified it as a family-owned property management company that has been handling commercial and residential properties in Bismarck and Mandan for more than 20 years.

Its services include collecting rent for landlords, paying mortgages, re-renting apartments, building and grounds maintenance, lawn care, and snow removal.