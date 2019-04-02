Victims Identified In Mandan Homicide

MANDAN, N.D. – The owner of a property management company was among four people found slain at a property management company in the North Dakota city of Mandan.
Police said 52-year-old Robert Fakler owned RJR Maintenance and Management Company. The other victims were identified Tuesday as 42-year-old Adam Fuehrer, 45-year-old Lois Cobb and her husband, 50-year-old Bill Cobb. They were all company employees.
Police have not identified a suspect or a motive or how the victims died. No weapons have been recovered. Authorities say the causes of death will be released by a medical examiner.
Police say the killings were specific to the people who died and there’s no reason to believe the public is in danger.
