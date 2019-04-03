NDSU Fraternity Swings for 72 Hours to Raise Money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

FARGO, N.D. — A NDSU fraternity is holding their annual swing–a–thon to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Tau Kappa Epsilon has a porch swing set up at the corner of 12th Avenue and University and will be swinging for 72 hours straight to collect donations.
The fundraiser has been done every year for the past three decades. The fraternity is partnering with the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority.
The goal is to raise $20,000, which is their highest goal yet.
“It’s helping an organization that has such a great cause behind it. It’s helping families get the treatment they need for their kids without having to pay for anything. They don’t pay for treatment, housing, food, travel, they don’t pay a cent. So why not keep helping a great organization and keep helping the kids,” philanthropy chair Kevin Warnke said.
The swing–a–thon will end Saturday, April 6 at noon.
MANDAN, N.D. (AP) _The children of Lois and William Cobb, two of the victims of the devastating murders at RJR Maintenance and Management have started a GoFundMe to help pay for travel and funeral expenses. The North Dakota business where an owner and…
FARGO (KFGO) - A Fargo native has been chosen to lead the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron. Commander Brian Kesselring will serve as Commanding Officer and Flight Leader for the 2020 and 2021 Blue Angels air show seasons.…
BISMARCK, N.D.- Some Republican North Dakota House members protested the daily opening floor session prayer by a global Hindu and interfaith leader Rajan Zed, president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, offered mantra's as the guest chaplain in the House on…