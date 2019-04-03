NDSU Fraternity Swings for 72 Hours to Raise Money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

FARGO, N.D. — A NDSU fraternity is holding their annual swing–a–thon to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Tau Kappa Epsilon has a porch swing set up at the corner of 12th Avenue and University and will be swinging for 72 hours straight to collect donations.

The fundraiser has been done every year for the past three decades. The fraternity is partnering with the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority.

The goal is to raise $20,000, which is their highest goal yet.

“It’s helping an organization that has such a great cause behind it. It’s helping families get the treatment they need for their kids without having to pay for anything. They don’t pay for treatment, housing, food, travel, they don’t pay a cent. So why not keep helping a great organization and keep helping the kids,” philanthropy chair Kevin Warnke said.

The swing–a–thon will end Saturday, April 6 at noon.