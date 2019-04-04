UPDATE: Two in Custody Following Cass County Shelter in Place Warning

Sheriff Jesse Jahner says the arrests follow a high-speed chase through several counties.

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says a man and a woman have been captured following an early morning theft at the Jamestown Walmart, followed by a high-speed chase into the Embden area.

Jamestown Assistant Police Chief Justin Blinsky tells KFGO News police responded to the report of a theft at the Walmart shortly before 3 a.m. Officers had a description of the vehicle, which was found minutes later.

An officer attempted a traffic stop but the driver refused to pull over and headed east on the interstate with Jamestown police pursuing the vehicle. Speeds were in excess of 100 mph.

Police broke off the pursuit once into Barnes County as the state patrol took over. Cass County deputies got involved once the vehicle entered the county. The suspects’ vehicle was found after it became stuck in mud.

The suspects were found eventually located in an abandoned house, about two miles away from their abandoned car, north of Chaffee, N.D.

Earlier versions of the story are below.

